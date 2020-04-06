MONTREAL -- The City of Laval is postponing parts of its spring action plan due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, city officials said while workers will still perform essential functions, some maintenance projects planned for April will be delayed and their timetable will be adjusted as the situation evolves.

"In the particular context of the pandemic, we are currently concentrating our efforts on essential and priority activities, while continuing to plan the spring maintenance," said executive committee member Ray Khalil. “In doing so, we ensure that we do not compromise our ability to respond to situations requiring immediate attention, especially in the event of possible flooding."

Among the services deemed essential are maintenance on the sewer and aqueduct networks, essential repairs of roads, garbage and other waste collection and some tree pruning operations.