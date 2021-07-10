LAVAL -- A four-year-old child was found unconscious in Laval and taken to hospital Saturday evening.

Laval police received a call around 6:40 p.m. reporting a child had fallen unconscious on Bazin Street, in the Pont-Viau district.

When the officers arrived at the scene, the child was in cardiopulmonary arrest, according to agent Stéphanie Beshara, spokesperson for the Laval Police Department.

“The police started (resuscitation) maneuvers. Afterwards, the paramedics took over and the child was taken to a hospital,” said Beshara, who was still awaiting an update on the child's health Saturday night.

Three people were at the scene where the child was found. Each have since met with investigators.

A large security perimeter was erected around the scene to aid the investigation.

-- This report was first published by The Canadian Press in French on July 10, 2021.