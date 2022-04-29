Laval bus drivers strike cancelled after agreement reached
An agreement in principle has finally been reached between the Société de transport de Laval (STL) and the union representing its 625 bus drivers. The strike that was to take place next week has finally been cancelled.
The local of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), affiliated with the QFL, which represents them, confirmed the information on Friday. Only the final details remained to be finalized.
The strike was to take place next week, from May 3 to 10.
The content of the tentative agreement was not revealed, as the union prefers to keep it for its members, as is usually the case in such circumstances.
A general membership meeting will be held on May 12 to vote on the tentative agreement, which was reached in the last few hours.
The collective agreement for STL bus drivers had expired in August 2019.
The dispute is mainly about wages.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 29, 2022.
