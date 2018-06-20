

CTV Montreal





The Federal Department of Natural Resources said a magnitude 3.4 earthquake rattled the Laurentians Wednesday afternoon.

The earthquake occurred around 12:15 p.m. and was felt in an 18 km radius, according to officials,

Allison Bent, a seismologist for Earthquakes Canada, told The Canadian Press in an interview that the shock was strong enough to be felt in Sainte-Adele and Saint-Sauveur, but not strong enough to cause significant damage.

According to Bent, it's unlikely that the quake will be followed by a second, stronger one - but weaker aftershocks could follow.

The last major earthquake in the Laurentians was in 2010, when a magnitude 5 earthquake near Val-des-Bois rocked Ottawa and Montreal.

The Laurentides region is considered a seismic activity zone, Bent said, and it's already been shaken by a magnitude 6 quake. It's also regularly shaken by magnitude 2 or 3 tremors, which are too weak to be felt by the population, she said.