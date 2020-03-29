MONTREAL -- A community of 4,000 Orthodox Jews in the Laurentians that was quarantined by public health officials because of an outbreak of COVID-19 asked authorities on Sunday for help to enforce the measure.

The Laurentian public health department said community leaders have “worked really well” in enforcing a 14-day confinement order for the Tosh de Boisbriand Jewish community.

Community leaders said around 100 tests have been conducted, with more than 40 per cent coming up positive for the virus.

“This result is quite significant and requires urgent intervention,” they wrote in a statement.

In the statement they said schools and places of worship were closed as soon as the Quebec government recommended it.

The Laurentian public health department did not respond to a request for comment.