MONTREAL -- In addition to seeing its profits plunge in the second quarter as its provisions for credit losses surged due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Laurentian Bank decided to cut its dividend by 40 per cent, a rather unusual decision for a Canadian financial institution.

President and CEO Francois Desjardins said on Friday that the time had come to “exercise caution.” During the month of May, Laurentian also eliminated about 100 jobs.

As a result, the dividend per share payable on Aug.1 will be reduced to 40 cents, down 27 cents.

For the three-month period ending April 30, Laurentian saw its net profit plunge by 79 per cent to $8.9 million, or 13 cents per share, while its revenues remained stable at $240.1 million.

Provisions for credit losses were $54.9 million in the second quarter, compared to $9.2 million a year ago.

Excluding non-recurring items, Laurentian posted adjusted earnings of $11.9 million or 20 cents per share, down 76 per cent from the second quarter last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2020.