Laurentian Bank appoints new CEO after computer mainframe outage
Laurentian Bank announced the appointment of Eric Provost as president and chief executive on Monday, following a computer outage at the bank last week.
Provost replaces Rania Llewellyn in the top job, effective immediately. He was most recently Laurentian's group head of personal and commercial banking.
The bank also said director Michael Boychuk has been appointed chair of its board of directors, replacing Michael Mueller, who has resigned from the board.
"We have experienced challenges recently and the board is confident that Eric will successfully focus the organization on our customer experience and operational effectiveness," Boychuk said in a statement.
"Eric's appointment as CEO follows his exceptional performance leading our commercial banking business and was part of our formal succession planning process."
Laurentian Bank chief executive Rania Llewellyn speaks to shareholders at the company’s annual meeting Tuesday, April 5, 2022 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Laurentian said it suffered a mainframe outage last week during a planned IT maintenance update. It said customer data and financial information remained secure at all times.
The bank said Provost's immediate priority will be to rebuild trust with the bank's customers and address the impacts of the outage.
"Once the issues related to the outage are fully behind us, we will develop a new plan to ensure the sustained success of our bank," Provost said.
"We will focus our efforts on renewing the trust of loyal customers while continuing our efforts to drive greater operational efficiency and growth in all our business lines."
As an initial step, the bank said it will reverse all monthly service fees for September as soon as possible.
Last month, Laurentian completed its review of strategic options without a deal to sell the bank.
A strategic review is often seen by investors as a prelude to a sale by a company. However, Laurentian said it will work on simplifying its organizational structure and focusing on allocating capital and resources to its highest grossing businesses and specialized products.
Laurentian said it would share more information when it reports its fourth-quarter results on Dec. 7 and will unveil a renewed strategic plan at an investor day early in 2024.
The bank has been working through a three-year strategic plan it launched in late 2021 to modernize operations, including with the rollout of its first mobile banking app.
Company in this story: (TSX:LB)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 2, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Trump denounces case as a 'scam' as he arrives for a New York trial over his business practices
Former President Donald Trump denounced the civil fraud case over his business practices as a politically motivated 'scam' as he arrived defiantly for a trial in the lawsuit, which could cost him control of Trump Tower and other prized properties.
Before and after: Damage in wake of Canada's wildfires seen from space
Images captured by satellite show that the damage left in the wake of some of Canada's worst wildfires.
McDonald's, Wendy's defeat lawsuit over size of burgers
McDonald's and Wendy's have defeated a lawsuit accusing them of deceiving hungry diners by exaggerating the size of their burgers.
Homeowners brace for mortgage payment shock amid higher-for-longer rate outlook
From ultra-low interest rates that led to a huge spike in real estate demand to the speed with which interest rates shot up to levels not seen in a generation, it's been hard to keep up with the shifting landscape for mortgage holders.
Precedent-setting espionage trial of former RCMP intelligence director general begins Tuesday
The trial of Cameron Ortis, a former senior RCMP intelligence official accused of passing on top-secret national security data, is set to begin on Tuesday.
10 people are dead after Mexico church roof collapses. No more survivors believed buried in rubble
The collapse of a church roof during a mass in northern Mexico has killed at least 10 people and injured 60, and searchers said Monday that no further people were believed to be trapped in the wreckage.
Couple and dog killed by bear at Banff National Park
Two people are dead after a bear attack in Alberta's Banff National Park.
Where can I get a COVID-19 rapid test? CTV News looks at the rules in each province and territory
As Canadians prepare for another respiratory virus season this fall and winter, some may be curious to know if what they have is a cold, flu or possibly COVID-19. With rapid antigen tests being one popular option, CTV News looks at how many are still in stock in Canada and where you can get one.
What you need to know about the election of a new Speaker
On Tuesday, MPs will be electing a new Speaker of the House of Commons, in the wake of Anthony Rota's resignation. It will be a day for the Canadian political history books, as well as a day full of pomp and procedure. Here's what you need to know about the role, the contenders, and the process.
Toronto
-
Toronto man arrested in connection with deadly shooting near Kensington Market in August; victim identified
Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting near Toronto's Kensington Market in August.
-
Raptors president Masai Ujiri on Knicks lawsuit: 'Go figure'
Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri is dismissive of a lawsuit brought against his team by the rival New York Knicks.
-
All Toronto transit riders now have cell service
Rogers has announced that 5G service is now available for all TTC riders in Toronto’s downtown core.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police say arrests made following 'unsanctioned student gathering'
Police say they've made arrests and issued summary offence tickets after an "unsanctioned student gathering" in Halifax.
-
Minimum wage rises in six provinces, but is it enough?
Amid a cost-of-living crisis driving up food bank visits and economic anxiety, the minimum wage increased in six provinces today – but both advocates and critics fear it may not be enough to tackle the overarching problem.
-
Nova Scotia celebrates Treaty Day with a day of cultural and traditional events
A spirit of community was on full display with cultural and traditional events across Nova Scotia focused on reflection, heritage, and togetherness.
London
-
Masking guidelines revised at LHSC and St. Joseph’s: Here’s what you need to know
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) and St. Joseph’s Health Care London (St. Joseph’s) are joining hospitals across the region in adjusting masking guidelines.
-
Veltman trial: Court recognizes National Day of Truth and Reconciliation on Oct. 2
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, like many others currently underway, will not sit Monday in recognition of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
‘Hope for a cure’: Cancer survivors and supporters gather for annual Run for the Cure
A powerful moment as dozens of cancer survivors gathered for a photo at Victoria Par in London, Ont. ahead of the CIBC Run for the Cure.
Northern Ontario
-
Homeowners brace for mortgage payment shock amid higher-for-longer rate outlook
From ultra-low interest rates that led to a huge spike in real estate demand to the speed with which interest rates shot up to levels not seen in a generation, it's been hard to keep up with the shifting landscape for mortgage holders.
-
Couple and dog killed by bear at Banff National Park
Two people are dead after a bear attack in Alberta's Banff National Park.
-
Ontario expands pharmacists' prescription powers to include 6 more common ailments
Ontario residents can now access treatment and medication for six more common ailments at pharmacies across the province.
Calgary
-
Couple and dog killed by bear at Banff National Park
Two people are dead after a bear attack in Alberta's Banff National Park.
-
Homeowners brace for mortgage payment shock amid higher-for-longer rate outlook
From ultra-low interest rates that led to a huge spike in real estate demand to the speed with which interest rates shot up to levels not seen in a generation, it's been hard to keep up with the shifting landscape for mortgage holders.
-
Section of west Stoney Trail ring road opens to traffic
A portion of the West Calgary Ring Road was opened over the weekend.
Kitchener
-
Four teens arrested in connection to Pride flag taken from school and burned: Police
Waterloo regional police have arrested four teenagers after they say a Pride flag was taken from a Kitchener high school, trampled on, and burned.
-
Most read stories of the week: Hit and run trial, encampment cleared, changes for CTV Kitchener
Sentencing in a hit and run trial, a Cambridge encampment being cleared, and some big changes for CTV Kitchener round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
Police investigating reports of shots fired in Cambridge
Shots reportedly fired in a Cambridge neighbourhood now have police investigating.
Vancouver
-
Overnight fire destroys 4 businesses in Kerrisdale
A massive fire in Vancouver's Kerrisdale neighbourhood that broke out Sunday night has completely destroyed four businesses, according to officials.
-
Before and after: Damage in wake of Canada's wildfires seen from space
Images captured by satellite show that the damage left in the wake of some of Canada's worst wildfires.
-
B.C. Conservative leader defends residential school comments as criticism grows
The leader of the Conservative Party of BC is defending a social media post about parental rights denounced as insensitive, hurtful and political on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Edmonton
-
Fatal pedestrian collision closes part of Highway 2 near Leduc: RCMP
RCMP have closed Highway 2 northbound near Leduc following a fatal collision involving a pedestrian.
-
Red Deer school board trustee won't apologize for posting 'brainwashing' meme: Lawyer
The lawyer for a Red Deer School Board member says she won't be saying sorry after posting a meme comparing teaching children about the LGBTQ2S+ community to brainwashing in Nazi Germany.
-
Imperial, Alberta regulator knew for years about tailings seepage at mine: documents
Documents filed by Imperial Oil Ltd. show the company and Alberta's energy regulator knew the Kearl oilsands mine was seeping tailings into groundwater years before a pool of contaminated fluid was reported on the surface, alarming area First Nations and triggering three investigations.
Windsor
-
Veltman trial: Court recognizes National Day of Truth and Reconciliation on Oct. 2
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, like many others currently underway, will not sit Monday in recognition of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Turkey giveaway taking place on Wyandotte Street
The Wyandotte Town Centre Business Improvement Association is handing out free Thanksgiving turkeys on Monday, Oct. 2.
-
Windsor-Essex Chamber issues statement on minimum wage increase
The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce has released a statement in reaction to the Government of Ontario’s minimum wage increase.
Regina
-
'A giant in life': Saskatchewan Roughriders icon George Reed passes away, aged 83
George Reed, one of the most prolific running backs in Canadian Football League (CFL) history and a legend of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, has passed away. He was 83.
-
Regina police charge 18-year-old in connection to 2021 pedestrian death
An 18-year-old is facing several charges in connection to the death of a Regina man in 2021.
-
Not so alone: Silent Hearts Walk seeks to support families who’ve lost children
The 10th annual Silent Hearts Walk Perinatal Loss Awareness Walk, brought out families and their supports for a walk through Wascana Park.
Ottawa
-
One dead after driver strikes two pedestrians in Sandy Hill
Ottawa police say a woman in her 30s is dead after a driver struck her and another person in Sandy Hill.
-
Two arrests for public intoxication, but otherwise, no post-Panda Game pandemonium, police report
Ottawa police say there are no reports of any significant issues following Sunday's Panda Game between the University of Ottawa and Carleton University.
-
A midsummer Monday in early autumn in Ottawa
It's another hot and sunny day in the nation's capital as summerlike weather keeps going.
Saskatoon
-
'A giant in life': Saskatchewan Roughriders icon George Reed passes away, aged 83
George Reed, one of the most prolific running backs in Canadian Football League (CFL) history and a legend of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, has passed away. He was 83.
-
'You could hear a pin drop': Contract vote derailed in Prince Albert after surprise disclosure from city
Inside workers in Prince Albert have delayed a vote on a tentative contract after the city disclosed surprise plans for “sweeping” structural changes to its workforce.
-
Suspects in Saskatoon emergency scam identified themselves as law enforcement, police say
Saskatoon police are warning the public about alleged fraudsters identifying themselves as police officers as part of a grandparent, or emergency scam.