A dozen Liberal MNAs have confirmed they will not be running again for political office, including several senior cabinet ministers.

The latest reports are that Immigration Minister David Heurtel along with Agriculture Minister Laurent Lessard will be stepping down at the end of this session.

Lessard, first elected in 2003, was surprised by that report and told reporters on Tuesday that he hasn't made up his mind one way or the other just yet.

"That's the first time anyone has posed the question to me. I always think about it coming up to every election, and I'm still thinking about it. When I've made up my mind I will make an announcement," said Lessard.

He said the headline in Tuesday morning's news that he was leaving was premature.

Heurtel was not seen by reporters on Tuesday morning and so could not confirm or deny the reports of his impending political departure.

The flood of MNAs deciding not to run again has many political observers wondering what exactly is going on in 2018.

Many pundits think the large number of cabinet ministers deciding not to run again -- including MNAs with only one term in office, such as Coiteux -- is a sign that Premier Philippe Couillard is unable to instill hope in his party.

Others point to polls showing the rise in support for the Coalition Avenir Quebec, and speculate that Liberals do not want to sit it opposition.

The chair of the caucus, Filomena Rotiroti, said that was not the case.

"To express themselves on the issue, most of them it's for personal reasons so I won't comment on that. I will say that to renew a team unfortunately there are colleagues that have to go so I see this as more of an opportunty to renew ourselves and bring in new faces in the Liberal party so I think it's a good opportunity for us," said Rotiroti.

The Liberals are not the only MNAs not running again: at least five Parti Quebecois MNAs, including Alexandre Cloutier, Agnes Maltais, and Francois Gendron, have announced they will seek another term of office.