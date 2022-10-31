Late-night shots on grounds of east Montreal elementary school

Shots were fired late Sunday evening on the grounds of an elementary school in Montreal's east end.

As of midnight Monday, no injuries or arrests were reported by Montreal police (SPVM).

911 calls made around 10:15 p.m. led police to a school at the intersection of Pierre-de-Coubertin and Carignan avenues in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

The people who fired the shots reportedly fled on foot before officers arrived.

At approximately 11:45 p.m., SPVM's canine squad dogs spotted shell casings on the ground. A security perimeter was set up to allow investigators and forensic identification technicians to examine the scene.

The SPVM is also expected to interview witnesses in relation to this case.

A few hours after the events, the Montreal school centre that oversees the affected school had not reported any class cancellations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 31, 2022.