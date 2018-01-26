

CTV Montreal





A 25-year-old woman was shot in the arm Friday morning at a Montreal bar.

The shooting happened at Lucky 7, on Jarry St. East near St. Michel Blvd., around 2 a.m.

Police said multiple people called 9-1-1 to report an armed man walking into the bar and firing multiple times. He then ran off.

The only person hurt was the woman who was taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers rushed to the scene to look for clues, examine surveillance video, and to speak to witnesses, many of whom could not say much about the suspect. Police said the bar is frequently the scene of criminal activity.

Jarry St. was closed between St. Michel and 10th Ave. for several hours while police scoured the area.