The last pillar of the old Turcot Interchange has been torn down.

As of Tuesday, 97 per cent of the old Turcot is now demolished.

Up next: the construction of the new Highway 15 south and the completion of Route 136 west by the end of the year.

Construction of the new Turcot is now 73 per cent complete, with that project expected to be complete by the end of next year.



