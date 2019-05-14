Featured Video
Last pillar of old Turcot Interchange torn down
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, May 14, 2019 7:28PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 15, 2019 9:48PM EDT
The last pillar of the old Turcot Interchange has been torn down.
As of Tuesday, 97 per cent of the old Turcot is now demolished.
Up next: the construction of the new Highway 15 south and the completion of Route 136 west by the end of the year.
Construction of the new Turcot is now 73 per cent complete, with that project expected to be complete by the end of next year.
There will be several closures over the long weekend due to ongoing construction. See more information here.
