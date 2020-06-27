MONTREAL -- It appears that the 'last chance' strategy made it possible to unblock things at the bargaining table for the new collective agreement for park employees in the Société des establishments de plein air du Québec (SEPAQ). An agreement in principle will be presented to delegates from the various parks on Tuesday.

The Syndicat de la fonction publique et parapublique du Québec (SFPQ) confirmed on Saturday that an agreement in principle was reached last Thursday between its negotiating committee and the employers. The news was shared with members the next day.

SEPAQ media relations officer Simon Boivin confirmed the existence of an agreement in principle, the terms of which remain confidential.

“SEPAQ will not make any other comments,” he added.

The details of this new employment contract offer will be presented by videoconference to the 50 or so delegates from the various SEPAQ establishments in order to obtain their approval. If they approve the agreement, it will then have to be submitted to the electronic vote of some 2,200 unionized workers.

These workers are field operations workers, day laborers, tour guides, reception staff, and park wardens.

Negotiations have been particularly tough at SEPAQ. Strikes were held last summer and fall, and members rejected an agreement in principle in September 2019.

More recently, negotiations were interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Union members also planned to strike again during the Fete nationale and Canada Day holidays, but chose to give the talks a “last chance,” which seems to have paid off.

“We are taking a chance,” said SFPQ president Christian Daigle on June 12.

The main point of contention concerns wages. The hourly rate of a large number of these often seasonal workers oscillates between the minimum wage and about 20 dollars.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2020.