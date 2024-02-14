MONTREAL
    • Last chance talks at Laval University to avoid strike action

    Laval University north entrance, Wednesday, October 19, 2016 in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot Laval University north entrance, Wednesday, October 19, 2016 in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
    Conciliation talks resume on Wednesday between the Laval University union and management in a bid to avert a strike due to start Thursday night.

    The union, which represents 1,700 lecturers at the Quebec university, has announced four days of walkout on Thursday, Friday, Monday and Tuesday unless an agreement in principle is reached with management by then on the renewal of their collective agreement.

    It holds a ten-day strike mandate to be exercised at the appropriate time.

    Both management and the union have indicated that wages are the main point of contention since the standard clauses have been largely settled after several months of negotiations.

    The parties have been assisted by a Labour Ministry mediator since January.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 14, 2024.

