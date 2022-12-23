LaSalle restaurant to serve up Christmas meal for those in need

LaSalle Drive-In restaurant is closed on Christmas Day but will be serving up a special dinner for a select few clients.

For the sixth year, the restaurant on LaSalle Blvd. will be holding a dinner for people in need, partnering with two organizations to register people and bring them in.

The gesture is all thanks to line cook Gordon Leduc, who will be in charge of the holiday meal. His work is already started and will continue into the wee hours of the weekend.

"I'll come up at 1 a.m. and put all the turkeys in the oven," he said.

He started going out into the streets on Christmas Day 18 years ago, handing out meals to unhoused people – but he was on a limited budget.

When his bosses found out what he was doing, they decided to help.

It's open to people who could use a kind gesture on Christmas.

People who are "pretty down or don't have much money, or who are alone for that day," said LaSalle Drive-In owner Johnny Tzouvelakos.

"It's nice when you give happiness to people, you get it back double," said LaSalle Drive-In partner George Tsimiklis.

On top of the meal, any children who come in get a present.

"The smile on these kids' faces when you give them, especially, that toy. It's worth it, just for that smile," said Tzouvelakos

For Leduc, the key is ensuring those who are less fortunate know there are people who can help.

He has family who is homeless, and, for a while, so was he.

"I was on the street many times. I've had to go down to Sun Youth and MultiCaf in Cote-des-Neiges," he said. "I'm not shy. We have to break that system… there's people there that can help."