

CTV Montreal





A community fixture in LaSalle could be forced to shut its doors.

The LaSalle Legion is used by more than a hundred veterans every week, along with cadets and other groups, but its days could be numbered.

The centre lost its status as a non-profit in 2013, meanings its taxes jumped tenfold.

They say a form may have been filled out incorrectly, resulting in the status change.

The Legion launched an appeal to the city, but it was denied.

“We are in a situation with the city where we are about to lose our home here,” said president Ray Cormie.

Now, it owes $54,000 in back taxes.

If it doesn’t pay, the city will seize the building on November 4, the date of the Legion’s Remembrance Day ceremony.