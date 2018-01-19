LaSalle D&D 50+ Centre Activities in English 7771 Bouvier in LaSalle, corner of Shevchenko Tuesdays 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. & Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Lots of activities held in English for seniors 50+ Essentrics classes, weights exercise, chair yoga, painting classes, Tai Chi, Discussion Group, Thomas More Institute Course, Line Dancing, Jewellery making, Friendly Phone Calls, Information sessions with guest speakers, bingo and much more. For more information please call Dorothy at 438-882-7771



