MONTREAL -- Friday night at Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport, the world's largest cargo plane, the Antonov AN-225 Mriya, touched down to deliver thousands of kilograms worth of medical supplies for the fight against COVID-19.

The Mriya plane ("dream" in Ukrainian) flew in from China and was chartered at Quebec's request. It is the largest shipment of medical supplies since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canada follows Poland, France and Germany in getting such a huge haul of medical supplies.

The AN-225 entered commercial service in 2001 and was originally developed to transport rocket and space shuttle parts in Soviet-era Ukraine. The redesigned model can transport 250,000 kilograms of material.