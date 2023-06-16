Large truck fire scorches underside of REM railway

A part of Montreal's new light rail (REM) structure was scorched early Friday morning after a heavy truck caught fire on Highway 15.

The fire burned for three hours under the REM railway near the Champlain Bridge exit, with 30 firefighters called in to battle the blaze.

Provincial police (SQ) could not confirm the cause of the fire but said the truck was not carrying hazardous materials.

The truck's driver was not injured.

Highway 15 north was closed between the Bonaventure Expressway and Gaétan Laberge Boulevard.

REM engineers are inspecting the structure to assess the extent of the damage.

"The aim of the inspection is to confirm, firstly, that motorway traffic can be resumed. Secondly, to determine whether REM tests can continue between Nuns' Island and Gare Centrale station," reads a statement from developer CDPQ-Infra. "In the meantime, all test activities will continue between Brossard and Nuns' Island stations."

While initially scheduled to open this spring, officials said in May that the first portion of the REM launch had been postponed until summer.

The light rail will connect downtown Montreal with the South Shore, the West Island and the Trudeau International Airport.

Correction: a previous version of this story said Highway 15 between the Bonaventure Expressway and Gaétan Laberge Boulevard was reopened to traffic early Friday morning. The roadway was yet to be reopened as of 10 a.m. Friday.