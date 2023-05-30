Language Commissioner: Air Canada received three times as many complaints as usual

Ottawa -

Air Canada has been the subject of three times as many complaints under the Official Languages Act as in a typical year, reveals the latest report from Canada's Commissioner of Official Languages, Raymond Théberge.

"It's frustrating," said Théberge at a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday. I'd like to think that since Air Canada was privatized in 1988, they'd be better able to meet their obligations."

The 276 admissible complaints against Air Canada represent a ten-year high, with the exception of those received the year the airline's top executive, Michael Rousseau, gave a speech in English in Quebec, and boasted that he had lived in Montreal for over a decade without speaking a word of French.

In the preface to his 2022-2023 report, the Commissioner stated that "much remains to be done" to realize the vision of a country where both French and English speakers can plan their airport visits, fly, take the train or cross the border in their own language."

Théberge was pleased, however, that Bill C-13, which modernizes the Official Languages Act, will give him new powers if passed, including the power to issue orders and impose fines. Bill C-13 has received the support of all MPs in the House of Commons and is currently being studied by the Senate.

"At present, the only tools we have at our disposal are recommendations, and we rely on the goodwill of federal institutions to implement these recommendations. So these new powers are much more restrictive," he said.

Asked whether the fines - of up to $25,000 - have the potential to shake the pillars of Air Canada's temple, Théberge was "realistic."

"I don't think a $25,000 fine is going to shake things up," he admitted. What's interesting is that in what is being proposed, the Governor in Council can always review the amounts. It's the same for every complaint."

His office intends to publicize the fines and believes this could be a far greater deterrent than the fines themselves.

In the meantime, Théberge recommended that the President of the Conseil du trésor and the Minister of Transport develop tools and guidelines concerning the linguistic obligations of airport authorities.

He also suggested that the Minister of Transport require airport authorities to submit a plan on how they will meet their linguistic obligations to the public.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 30, 2023.