Landslide wipes out road in Lac Brome
Two cars became trapped in a water-filled crater that opened up on Fulford Road in Lac Brome following a landslide in the early morning hours of August 8th. Two people were hospitalized. (Photo: Energie 94.3)
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, August 9, 2018 7:14AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 9, 2018 7:33AM EDT
Two drivers were hospitalized after their vehicles became trapped in a water-filled crater caused by an early morning landslide in Lac Brome.
Police received notice that two vehicles were in the water on Fulford Road in Lac Brome at 3:30 a.m.
In a press release, officers from the MRC Brome-Missisquoi said the crater is approximately "the size of a river."
Both drivers were pulled from their cars and transported to hospital - a man in his twenties, who sustained minor injuries, and a man in his 70's who was more seriously injured, police said.
The road is obstructed and closed to traffic.
The empty cars have yet to be towed from the scene.