Two drivers were hospitalized after their vehicles became trapped in a water-filled crater caused by an early morning landslide in Lac Brome.

Police received notice that two vehicles were in the water on Fulford Road in Lac Brome at 3:30 a.m.

In a press release, officers from the MRC Brome-Missisquoi said the crater is approximately "the size of a river."

Both drivers were pulled from their cars and transported to hospital - a man in his twenties, who sustained minor injuries, and a man in his 70's who was more seriously injured, police said.

The road is obstructed and closed to traffic.

The empty cars have yet to be towed from the scene.