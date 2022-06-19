Landslide risk forces dozens from their homes in Saguenay, Que.
The number of households evacuated in La Baie, Saguenay, continues to climb due to the risk of a landslide.
The city just under three hours north of Quebec City asked 53 more families Saturday night to leave their homes by 7 a.m. Sunday.
It is feared that a similar threat of a large landslide is possible "to the one in Saint-Jean-Vianney," according to Saguenay Fire Department assistant director Steeve Julien.
That 1971 tragedy swept away 42 homes and killed 31 people.
Already 21 households were evacuated earlier this week after a landslide completely swept away a house on 8th Ave. on Monday.
That house had been preemptively evacuated in April.
"The soil underneath all this is very friable at depth, which could cause a major landslide," said Julien, who was reporting the findings of engineers who drilled the holes at a news conference Saturday night.
Residents will have to be patient.
"We are now down to 76 families in total who will be evacuated for probably weeks, maybe even months, so we are doing everything we can to help relocate these people, to give them information," said Saguenay Mayor Julie Dufour on Saturday night.
PERIMETER UNDER SURVEILLANCE
Security guards have been hired to ensure that no one enters the perimeter, partly for obvious security reasons but also to protect the evacuated homes from theft and mischief.
Accompaniment services have been put in place for evacuated residents by the Red Cross, the CIUSSS Saguenay--Lac-Saint-Jean, the City of Saguenay and the Public Security Ministry, which oversees civil security.
Quebec is already preparing for the requests for assistance that are bound to come from this natural disaster.
As early as April 26, five residences were evacuated due to the risk of landslides, but two of them were later able to welcome their occupants back.
Solidification work was undertaken, including the installation of a concrete wall. A firm was hired to carry out expert assessments to determine what measures would be required to prevent the slope from collapsing, but the landslide occurred on Monday before this work could be completed.
The 21 homes evacuated this week are located on Park Ave., Bellevue Terrace and 8th Ave.
The 53 other homes evacuated this weekend are those located on Port and Park avenues, on 6th St. and on 7th, 8th and 9th Avenues.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 19, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How the crypto market came crashing down
As the cryptocurrency market continues to come crashing down, experts say it underscores a need for stronger consumer protection.
Morale is concern as NATO chief warns war could last 'years'
Four months of brutal fighting in Ukraine appear to be straining the morale of troops on both sides, prompting desertions and rebellion against officers' orders, British defence officials said Sunday. NATO's chief warned the war could drag on for 'years.'
Poilievre accusations an attempt to distract from crypto plunge: Brown
Conservative Party leadership contender Patrick Brown says accusations by Pierre Poilievre that his campaign reimbursed membership fees are an attempt to distract from his rival’s economic policy pledges.
As Omicron subvariants take hold, experts say Canada could see rise in COVID-19 cases
As the summer approaches and COVID-19 health measures continue to loosen, experts say the rise of subvariants of Omicron could lead to a spike in cases in Canada.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share Father's Day photograph
A photo of Prince William smiling with his children on a family holiday in Jordan was released Sunday to celebrate Father's Day.
Emergency room wait times at Ottawa hospitals among the longest in Ontario
In Ottawa, the average wait time to see a doctor for a first assessment in the emergency room was between 1.8 hours and 3.4 hours in April.
Duterte's daughter takes oath as Philippine vice-president
Sara Duterte, the daughter of the outgoing populist president of the Philippines, took her oath Sunday as vice-president following a landslide electoral victory she clinched despite her father's human rights record that saw thousands of drug suspects gunned down.
San Jose: New images released of 'holy grail of shipwrecks' off coast of Colombia
New images are offering a fresh look at a centuries-old shipwreck off the coast of Colombia, a discovery holding not only incredible historic wealth but also a treasure potentially worth billions of dollars by today's standards.
Postal woes: Calgary business owner questions 'ridiculous' shipping costs
Parcel shipping costs have drastically jumped over the last few years and it's eating into business profit margins.
Toronto
-
Summer starts this Tuesday. Here are 12 major events set to return to Toronto
After two long years without some of the biggest summer festivities in Toronto, this season is sure to be a memorable one with a number of festivals and celebrations returning to the city for in-person events.
-
Two men shot dead in Brampton: paramedics
Two men are dead after shots were fired in Brampton early Sunday morning.
-
Woman found with severe burns in Scarborough residence dies; man arrested
A woman has died after she was found with severe burns in a residence in Scarborough on Friday, and a man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Atlantic
-
RCMP emergency alert policy in place nearly two years after N.S. shooting spree
Two years after it was criticized for not issuing an emergency alert during a 13-hour-long killing spree in Nova Scotia, the RCMP finally has a national Alert Ready policy in place.
-
N.S. releases ridership numbers for CAT ferry's first month back in service
The Nova Scotia government released passenger numbers for the CAT ferry's first month back in service, a day after the province's public works minister told reporters the government wouldn't post them until the end of the season.
-
'The worst is yet to come': Rising food costs devouring Maritime household budgets
As food costs continue to go up, one expert says prices are likely to get worse before improving.
London
-
Star studded class of hall of famers in St. Marys for induction weekend
Baseball royalty was in St. Marys, Ont. Saturday as hundreds of baseball enthusiasts flocked to Stonetown to see their sports heroes up close in an intimate setting.
-
Vehicle drives through Chop Steakhouse in south London
A vehicle crashed into a London steakhouse during dinnertime Saturday night, according to the London Fire Department.
-
Critically ill 'Tiny Tim' and family arrive safely in Canada
A critically ill child known as 'Tiny Tim' successfully made the journey to Canada with his parents, landing in Toronto Friday night after a year of effort to bring the family to Canada.
Northern Ontario
-
Man in custody after police called to Val Caron dispute
Sudbury police have ended the shelter in place warning in the Fleming Street area of Val Caron issued Saturday night.
-
Poilievre accusations an attempt to distract from crypto plunge: Brown
Conservative Party leadership contender Patrick Brown says accusations by Pierre Poilievre that his campaign reimbursed membership fees are an attempt to distract from his rival’s economic policy pledges.
-
How the crypto market came crashing down
As the cryptocurrency market continues to come crashing down, experts say it underscores a need for stronger consumer protection.
Calgary
-
Postal woes: Calgary business owner questions 'ridiculous' shipping costs
Parcel shipping costs have drastically jumped over the last few years and it's eating into business profit margins.
-
Calgary police identify Castleridge homicide victim, lay murder charges
Calgary police have arrested a man in connection to the death of a woman found lifeless inside a Castleridge home on Thursday.
-
'Berm of failure': Memorial Drive flood mitigation receives mixed reviews from Calgarians
Calgary crews are in the process of removing a temporary berm built on Memorial Drive with the hope of opening the entire area to regular traffic by Monday.
Kitchener
-
Motorcyclist dead after crash involving pickup truck in Norfolk County
Norfolk County OPP are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck.
-
Police release photos connected to Kitchener shootings
Waterloo regional police have released photos of people they’re looking to identify in connection to a pair of shootings in Kitchener on Thursday.
-
One person injured after shooting in Simcoe, Ont.
Norfolk County OPP are investigating a reported shooting in Simcoe, Ont.
Vancouver
-
Community joins search for woman, dog who went missing during Kelowna flooding
A community search organized by the family of a missing Kelowna. B.C. woman drew a crowd of 150 volunteers Saturday to the area near the creek where it is feared she may have been swept away by fast-moving floodwaters.
-
B.C. university student juggles life as a war correspondent in Ukraine
As she watched her home country turn into rubble and witnessed how her neighbours were responding to the conflict, 21-year-old Anastasiia Lapatina pulled out her phone and tweeted -- giving the world a raw glimpse of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
-
'Thin blue line' patch complaint dismissed by Metro Vancouver Transit Police board
Metro Vancouver Transit Police are the latest force in Canada to address the controversial thin blue line patch, with the board dismissing a complaint about an officer wearing one but pledging to monitor the issue.
Edmonton
-
'It provides comfort': SafeWalk program launches in northeast Edmonton
Two community organizations are collaborating to provide a new pilot program to help women in northeast Edmonton feel comfortable walking, taking transit, or going to the playground with their children.
-
Hoping for change: Edmonton's Chinatown losing business after rise in crime
The 97 Hot Pot restaurant in Edmonton's Chinatown used to be crowded on weekends, with some customers lining up and craving slow-cooked veggies, lamb and beef.
-
Cyclist community calls for changes to 101 Avenue streetscape
A group of cyclists are calling on the city to amend a proposed intersection redesign south of the river valley.
Windsor
-
Stellantis must end vaccine mandate for auto workers in Windsor, Brampton next week: arbitrator
An arbitrator has ruled Stellantis must lift its vaccine mandate for auto workers in its Windsor and Brampton assembly plants on June 25.
-
'The support wasn't there': Veteran Voices of Canada pulls plug on riverfront flag project
For the first time in five years, the familiar sight of 128 Canadian flags standing tall along Windsor's riverfront will not return for this year's Remembrance Day — but officials say a surge in last-minute support could change that.
-
No winning ticket for Saturday's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot
No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday's Lotto 649 draw.
Regina
-
'A momentous occasion': Indian Head flag raising marks reconciliation
The town of Indian Head has shown its commitment to be a part of reconciliation by raising the Treaty Four and Metis Nation flags in front of its town office.
-
Regina police investigating after woman found dead
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is investigating after discovering a body on the 1300 block of Oxford Bay.
-
Teen missing near Buffalo Pound Provincial Park: Moose Jaw RCMP
Moose Jaw RCMP are searching for a missing teen after receiving a report Friday evening of a missing swimmer at Barney’s Beach near Buffalo Pound Provincial Park, according to a news release.
Ottawa
-
Search underway for missing kayaker in Lac-Sainte-Marie, Que.
A search is underway to find a kayaker who disappeared during an outing on Saturday in Lac Sainte-Marie, Que., about 80 km north of Gatineau.
-
Nine unique places to stay near Ottawa this summer
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at nine unique Airbnb listings close to Ottawa to stay at this summer.
-
A sunny Father's Day in Ottawa
A bright and sunny Sunday is in store for this Father's Day in Ottawa.
Saskatoon
-
'Aggressive and confrontational': Man dead after being taken into custody by Saskatoon police
A man is dead after being “aggressive and confrontational” with the Saskatoon Police Service overnight Friday.
-
'Golf sized' pieces of hail seen in some parts of Sask.
After a thunderstorm Saturday morning, "golf sized" pieces of hail were seen falling from the sky in some parts of the province.
-
Saskatoon Pride parade returns with thousands lining downtown streets
The usual sights of rainbow flags and ear-to-ear smiles returned for the Saskatoon Pride parade on Saturday.