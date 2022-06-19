Landslide risk forces dozens from their homes in Saguenay, Que.

The number of households evacuated in La Baie, Saguenay, continues to climb due to the risk of a landslide.

The city just under three hours north of Quebec City asked 53 more families Saturday night to leave their homes by 7 a.m. Sunday.

It is feared that a similar threat of a large landslide is possible "to the one in Saint-Jean-Vianney," according to Saguenay Fire Department assistant director Steeve Julien.

That 1971 tragedy swept away 42 homes and killed 31 people.

Already 21 households were evacuated earlier this week after a landslide completely swept away a house on 8th Ave. on Monday.

That house had been preemptively evacuated in April.

"The soil underneath all this is very friable at depth, which could cause a major landslide," said Julien, who was reporting the findings of engineers who drilled the holes at a news conference Saturday night.

Residents will have to be patient.

"We are now down to 76 families in total who will be evacuated for probably weeks, maybe even months, so we are doing everything we can to help relocate these people, to give them information," said Saguenay Mayor Julie Dufour on Saturday night.

PERIMETER UNDER SURVEILLANCE

Security guards have been hired to ensure that no one enters the perimeter, partly for obvious security reasons but also to protect the evacuated homes from theft and mischief.

Accompaniment services have been put in place for evacuated residents by the Red Cross, the CIUSSS Saguenay--Lac-Saint-Jean, the City of Saguenay and the Public Security Ministry, which oversees civil security.

Quebec is already preparing for the requests for assistance that are bound to come from this natural disaster.

As early as April 26, five residences were evacuated due to the risk of landslides, but two of them were later able to welcome their occupants back.

Solidification work was undertaken, including the installation of a concrete wall. A firm was hired to carry out expert assessments to determine what measures would be required to prevent the slope from collapsing, but the landslide occurred on Monday before this work could be completed.

The 21 homes evacuated this week are located on Park Ave., Bellevue Terrace and 8th Ave.

The 53 other homes evacuated this weekend are those located on Port and Park avenues, on 6th St. and on 7th, 8th and 9th Avenues.