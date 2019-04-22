

CTV Montreal





A mudslide next to a stream forced the evacuation of 13 houses in a Montreal suburb on Sunday evening.

The slide on the banks of the Dominique Juteau stream was spotted Sunday afternoon and inspected by government workers within a few hours.

They ordered the immediate evacuation of 13 homes in the town of Lorraine, about 30 km north of Montreal, ordering the residents to leave their homes at 9:30 p.m. and head somewhere safe.

Nobody was hurt by the mudslide and no homes have been damaged.

Inspectors returned to the landslide, which measures about 10 metres across and eight metres deep, on Monday to conduct further examinations.

City officials, along with representatives from the Ministry of Public Security, will meet with the affected residents at 7 p.m. Monday in Lorraine and tell them what will happen next and when they can return home.