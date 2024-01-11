Landmark Montreal sub shop Momesso's closing at the end of January

A local landmark in NDG is closing.

Momesso's has been at the corner of Upper Lachine Road and Old Orchard Avenue since 1978.

Owner Paolo Momesso is almost 70 and is ready to throw in the dish towel.

The family restaurant is famous for its homestyle Italian submarines made to order with sausages, steak or pepperoni in addition to a nice grilled vegetable option.

The restaurant opened in 1951 when Alessandro Momesso came to Canada to play professional soccer.

Years later, he and his son Paolo opened the shop and started serving subs 46 years ago.

Owner Paolo Momesso at his sub shop on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. (Christine Long/CTV News)

Now, Paolo is looking to retire.

"There was no family that was interested enough to take it over, they know it's a lot of work," he said. "I wanted a family member to continue."

Momesso's extended family has been stopping in to say goodbye recently. The restaurant has been extra busy since the announcement.

"We know most of our customers by their first name," said long-time staff member Katerina Samious. "It's like a second family here and it's nice that people are going to miss us."

Bostonia Shak Kahn knows he's going to miss the joint.

"This is my last chance to eat Momesso's so that's precisely why we're here," he said.

"I love this place," said long-time customer Julian Hung. "So many great memories in Montreal, we grew up with the Habs."

Montreal Canadiens memorabilia is on display with Alessandro's other son and former Hab Sergio Momesso featuring prominently.

Paolo's daughter Stephanie works at the restaurant, and all are proud members of an exceptional family.

"What people always talk about Momesso's are the people, the people who own it, family-run, the people who work here, the clients who become friends and family, we're going to miss it," said customer John Csakany.

Three pals gather for one more sub. Shak Kahn, Julian Hung and John Csakany at Momesso's in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighbourhood. (Christine Long/CTV News)

Paolo admits the sentiment is true.

"A lot of clients have become friends and they've been coming here many years," he said.

After decades of welcoming folks in, Paolo says he's ready to leave it behind and trade in his apron for his passport.

"I'll give myself a bit of a break and go on vacation with my wife, back to Italy and then we'll take it from there," he said.

Jan. 27 will be the last day to order a sub from the restaurant.