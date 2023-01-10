Lanaudiere high school evacuated over structural concerns
All students and staff members at a high school in Repentigny, Lanaudière, were evacuated from the building Tuesday morning due to signs of structural failure.
The Centre de services scolaires des Affluents reports that when the anomalies were noticed at the Félix-Leclerc school, located on Philippe-Picard Boulevard, the administration called the City of Repentigny's fire service. Following the inspection by the firefighters, a general evacuation was ordered and all students and staff members were gathered at the Complexe sportif Gilles-Tremblay.
The school service centre added that structural analysis will be conducted later Tuesday to ensure that the building is safe.
Classes are suspended for the day.
Students who walked to school were able to leave for home and those who were bused in were transported as of 9:30 a.m. Parents who wished to do so were able to pick up their children.
The Affluents School Service Centre promises that details on the situation at Félix-Leclerc school will be released later Tuesday.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 10, 2023
