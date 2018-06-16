Lanaudiere: 10-year-old child drowns in Sainte-Julienne
photo: CTV Montreal / Cosmo Santamaria
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, June 16, 2018 10:00PM EDT
A 10-year-old child drowned in Sainte-Julienne, Lanaudiere, around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday.
According to the Surete du Quebec, the child was found in a lake off of a private lot.
Paramedics performed CPR on-scene, but the child was ultimately pronounced dead in hospital.
An investigation is underway, but police do not believe the incident was criminal in nature.