Lakeshore General Hospital Annual Fall Bazaar
Published Friday, October 11, 2019 10:25AM EDT
The Auxiliary of the Lakeshore General Hospital will hold its Annual Fall Bazaar on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 8 AM to 3 PM on the ground floor of the hospital. All proceeds will be donated to the hospital. The Auxiliary is a charitable organization, dedicated to serving the Lakeshore General Hospital in a variety of ways, including making annual donations to purchase medical equipment for the hospital.
Contact Information: Mrs. Birgit Schultz, Executive Director, Auxiliary of the Lakeshore General Hospital
