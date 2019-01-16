Featured Video
Lakeshore Chamber Music Society presents the Valdstyn Trio
Published Wednesday, January 16, 2019 8:59AM EST
Friday, January 18 at 7:30 pm
Union Church, 24 Maple Ave., Ste Anne-de-Bellevue
www.lakeshorechambermusic.org
Latest Montreal News
- Parents keep children home as LaSalle school reopens after carbon monoxide poisoning
- Montreal to hit deep freeze, possibly followed by major snowstorm
- Injured protester loses police brutality civil lawsuit
- New advisory board to help RCMP modernize amid history of bullying, harassment
- After 'Travelers,' Lac-Megantic disaster footage also spotted in Netflix film 'Bird Box'