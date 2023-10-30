Lafontaine Tunnel roadwork progressing well despite a few hiccups: officials
Major work in the Lafontaine Tunnel is progressing well, said transport officials as they gave a tour of the site on Monday.
"About 50 per cent completion on the whole site," explained construction director Antoine Audoynaud. "We have exterior work, which is going to be stopped for the winter in the next few days."
Work inside the tunnel will continue, where concrete has been poured to resurface the walls and ceiling.
The project has already run into some problems, however. Mould was discovered in a service corridor late this summer, causing a work slowdown, said Audoynaud.
The first tunnel will be complete some time next year, and then work begins on the adjacent tunnel.
Two lanes are currently open to traffic towards Montreal with one lane to the South Shore.
More than 60,000 cars a day use the tunnel, so mobility is, as expected, about three to four times slower than it was before the lane closures.
Officials say public transit options are often faster than taking a car, including the shuttle bus that’s available at the Radisson metro station.
"From the terminus to the beginning of the tunnel this morning, it was seven minutes compared to 50 minutes by car so it’s a good option," said mobility director Genevieve Campeau.
Despite a few hiccups and some delays, officials would not say if the project’s completion date needs to be pushed back. It’s currently set to be completed in 2026.
