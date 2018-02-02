

The Canadian Press





Dismissed for her 'bad attitude and lack of smile', according to her employer, a waitress at a restaurant in Victoriaville has just won a victory in court, which cancelled her dismissal, ordered her employer to reinstate her in her workplace. job and pay her $30,000.

The waitress, Caroline Daunais, worked for the Coco Frutti restaurant in Victoriaville from December 2015 to April 2016. She was fired on April 10, 2016.

She had lodged a complaint with the Labor Tribunal contesting her dismissal which, she said, had occurred because she was demanding her full paycheque.

In court the owner of the restaurant had argued that her dismissal 'was the consequence of her bad attitude and lack of smile.' And in his notice of dismissal, he referred only to the fact that she had taken a table from the assistant manager's section to serve the clients - which he described as disrespect towards a colleague.

The court found the reasons given by the employer to be unjust, with the judge determining Daunais' dismissal was a pretext for the departure of the only employee who claimed unpaid hours of work, particularly the day before her dismissal.

The tribunal quashed his dismissal, ordered the employer to reinstate Daunais and pay her $ 28,240.92 in compensation for lost wages, plus interest.