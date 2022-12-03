'Lack of psychiatrists' forces temporary closure of Lakeshore Hospital's mental health unit

The psychiatric unit at Lakeshore General Hospital in Montreal's West Island has been temporarily closed due to a shortage of psychiatrists, with patients diverted to Verdun's Douglas Institute instead.

In a statement, the West Island health authority (CIUSSS) said the move was made to "ensure safe care for our patients."

"Although this was not an easy decision to make, it was the right one in order to offer quality services to our patients, due to a lack of psychiatrists," it reads.

The CIUSSS did not say when psychiatric services are expected to resume.

"We will reintegrate patients as soon as the situation permits," the statement continues.

Services have been transferred to the Douglas Mental Health University Institute in Montreal as of Dec. 2.

A report earlier this year found Lakeshore Hospital to be critically understaffed while also burdened by an influx of emergency room patients.