

The Canadian Press





The problems facing several of Quebec’s police forces will endanger the lives of the province’s residents warned interim Liberal Party of Quebec leader Pierre Arcand on Thursday.

Speaking at a press briefing in Bromont, where the party is holding its fall caucus meeting, Arcand pointed to issues facing anti-corruption police force UPAC as well as the Surete du Quebec.

UPAC has been without a permanent leader since the resignation of Robert Lafreniere on Oct. 1, the day of the provincial election.

The SQ has also been without a permanent chief since director Martin Prud’homme was relieved of his duties for still undisclosed reasons seven months ago.

Arcand called the lack of leadership “a particularly serious problem” and an “extremely urgent” situation which is detrimental to the safety of Quebecers.

He accused the Francois Legault government of lacking leadership on the issue and called on Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault to act.