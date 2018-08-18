

CTV Montreal





The borough of Lachine is sprucing up alleyways and turning them into green spaces.

It's part of the Community Alley Program, to clean up areas and make them safe places for kids to play in.

Residents living alongside the alleyes must give their consent and agree to the transformation.

They then partner with a non-profit and submit a proposal to the borough.

Some homeowners are appreciating the initiative.

"Our backyards are on the alleyway, so we may as well have something interesting to look at," said Fred Bouchard.

Lachine has set aside $25,000 for the projects, with homeowners taking care of maintenance costs.

Residents have used the project to add flowers, benches for kids, and even vegetable gardens.

"Once you do something and you're proud of it, you're going to maintain it," said Bouchard.

The deadline for applications is Oct. 1.