Montreal

    • Lachine residents on edge amid increase of illegal activity near their homes

    Residents in Montreal's Lachine borough say they are angry about increased homelessness, drug activity and alleged prostitution near their homes.

    They brought their concerns to a special council meeting Tuesday night.

    Lachine Mayor Maja Vodanovic, as well as Montreal police (SPVM) and public health officials, were onsite to answer any questions.

    Officials say they were first alerted to the situation last summer when residents noted a seeming increase of people with mental illness or drug abuse on the streets.

    Residents complained people were ringing their doorbells in the early hours of the morning, breaking into cars and harassing them outside their homes.

    They argue the problem is predominantly near 6e Avenue and Notre-Dame Street.

    For its part, the borough says it believes a lack of housing is at the root of the problem and is planning to create a mixed-use residential complex with affordable and social housing to solve the issue.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances

    As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.

    What to know about Canada's new House Speaker

    Liberal MP Greg Fergus is Canada's new House of Commons Speaker, following a secret ranked ballot election on Tuesday. It is a day for the political history books as Fergus, once a parliamentary page, becomes the first Black Canadian to hold the prestigious role.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News