MONTREAL -- Conditions at the Lachine Marina are anything but a dream and the boaters who use it are now merrily rowing, as a dispute with the City of Montreal over its closure has esclated.

In mid-September, the city voted to close the marina and now the Lachine Boaters Association is looking to take legal action.

“Unfortunately, they're stil not responding to us,” said association leader Martine Rochon. “They're not being open or collaborative, so yesterday we had no choice but to desposit an injunction with Quebec Superior Court.”

Rochon said she believes the marina's closure is illegal and unjustified, causing undue harm to boaters.

“They're still communicating lies, Projet Montreal, saying it went bankrupt four times, which is absolutely false,” she said. “They're also saying the installation is at the end of its life, which is also false.”

The city announced in July plans to convert the marina's land into a public park, arguing the facility was in need of $16.5 million in renovations.

“If you're going to spend $16.5 million, my question is, would you spend it for 40,000 different people would you spend it for less than 400 people to enjoy the same area?” same Richard Cabana of community group Reclame Ta Rive.

Rochon said her association received a quote for the same work of just $5 million.

In a statement, a City of Montreal spokesperson said they understand the disappointment of some marina users “but we must, as a responsible administration, make difficult decisions to ensure sound management of funds and public places.”

“In the current context, the interest of all Montrealers has been retained, rather than those of certain individuals. The legal procedure will be studied and the appropriate follow-up will be taken in the coming days.”

Rochon said her group has submitted a plan to share the space which the city rejected. Now, she said the law will decide.

“Obviously, it's in the judge's hands,” she said. “We can't commit to the outcome yet but we're keeping confident that there will be an open space for dialogue.”