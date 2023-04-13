Lachine Hospital locked down after report of man with gun; police find no threat

Montreal police say the Lachine Hospital is in lockdown Thursday afternoon after a 911 caller reported seeing a man with a gun in the area of the facility.

Police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said they received a 911 call around 1:30 p.m. from someone claiming they saw the man near the intersection of 13th Avenue and Provost Street, which is one block away from the hospital.

The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC), which oversees the hospital, said on Twitter that there was an "emergency situation" at the Camille Lefebvre long-term care centre (CHSLD).

"Lachine hospital and the CHSLD have been locked down, and the @SPVM is on the scene. Members of the public are asked to avoid going to this hospital," read the tweet.

MUHC responds to an emergency situation



An emergency situation has been launched at the Camille Lefebvre long-term care centre. Lachine hospital and the CHSLD have been locked down, and the @SPVM is on the scene. Members of the public are asked to avoid going to this hospital. pic.twitter.com/87MxtOMHWs — Centre universitaire de santé McGill (@cusm_muhc) April 13, 2023

Brabant said police have been searching the area for the past hour, including inside the hospital, and have not found any threat. Their search is still ongoing.

"[The 911 caller] couldn't tell if it was a real one or if it was a toy. But like I said, we don't take anything for granted at this point," he said.

"We're taking that call really seriously. But at this point there was nothing that was found, no one was found with a firearm and no one was found injured."

This is a developing story. More to come.