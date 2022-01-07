The Lachine Hospital emergency department will remain closed overnight "until further notice," the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) announced Friday.

This "difficult but necessary decision" was made in light of the "rapidly evolving situation regarding COVID-19."

Officials note this most recent wave of COVID-19, fuelled by the highly contagious Omicron variant, has caused numerous outbreaks at the hospital amid a rising number of employees falling sick with the virus.

"We need to ensure that the outbreaks are over and that our workers at the Lachine Hospital are well enough to provide quality care and a safe environment for patients and employees," says Dr. Pierre Gfeller, president and executive director of the MUHC.

The hospital was forced to reduce its ER services last November because of a lack of nurses and respiratory therapists.

"In that sense, we continue our recruitment campaigns in nursing and respiratory therapy," the MUHC states.

Walk-in patients can continue to visit the ER every day from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The department was supposed to return to normal operations on Jan. 10.