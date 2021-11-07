MONTREAL -- Starting Sunday night the emergency room at Lachine Hospital will be closed for 12 hours overnight.

A lack of available staff is being blamed for the closure, with a shortage of respiratory therapists and short as many as 52 nurses.

It's a huge concern for residents and doctors and they're calling on the government to do something now.



"No one who has any common sense of management would do such a thing, its totally incomprehensible," said Dr. Paul Saba, president of the Council of Physicians at Lachine Hospital.

