

The Canadian Press





A member of Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante’s administration will be announced as the Parti Quebecois candidate in the Chambly riding for the 2018 provincial election on Sunday.

PQ leader Jean-Francois Lisee will be on hand to declare the official candidacy of Christian Picard, who currently serves as the Lachine borough cabinet director.

Picard previously held the position of chief of staff for the Quebec Environment Ministry.

On Friday, Lisee announced a shuffle of his team as part of an effort to rejuvenate the image of the PQ. Last week, he announced that former competitor Veronique Hivon would run as his deputy party leader.

The PQ caucus will meet on Monday in Quebec City in advance of the National Assembly’s new term.