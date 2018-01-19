

The Canadian Press





SHERBROOKE -- Jurors at the trial of three men charged with criminal negligence causing death in the Lac-Megantic railway disaster have asked the judge for certain clarifications.

They are into Day 9 of their deliberations.

The jurors deliberated for about 30 minutes this morning before sending a note to the judge in which they asked him to clarify the instructions he gave them before they were sequestered.

There had been no word from them since Tuesday, when they told Quebec Superior Court Justice Gaetan Dumas they were at an impasse.

The jurors are deciding the fate of Tom Harding, Richard Labrie and Jean Demaitre, who are charged in connection with the July 2013 tragedy in which 47 people were killed when a runaway train carrying crude oil derailed and exploded.

Harding was the train's engineer, Labrie the traffic controller and Demaitre the manager of train operations.

All three can be found guilty of criminal negligence causing the death of 47 people, while jurors have the option of convicting Harding on one of two other charges: dangerous operation of railway equipment or dangerous operation of railway equipment causing death.