MONTREAL -- La Ronde is Quebec’s latest attraction to announce it will soon be opening its doors to guests once again.

The amusement park, closed for months due to COVID-19, will reopen on July 25 for season pass holders and Aug. 3 for everyone else.

Much like other businesses in the province, the park will be reopening gradually at a reduced capacity which it will increase over the month of August. All Six Flags parks will use an online reservation system to manage attendance, schedule guests and “stagger arrival times to minimize proximity exposure,” a company statement reads.

Thermal imaging will be used to take guests’ temperature at the park entrance and all guests over the age of two will have to wear masks. Those who show up without them will be able to buy one at the entrance.

"La Ronde, like all Six Flags parks, is an outdoor attraction that poses a significantly lower risk of exposure than indoor venues,” Six Flags president and CEO Mike Spanos said in a statement. “Our guests are not confined to one space for lengthy periods… Because our parks cover dozens or even hundreds of acres, we can easily manage guest throughput to achieve proper social distancing.”

Inside the park, distance markers will be located just about everywhere, including at bathrooms and restaurants. Hand sanitation stations will also be scattered around the park, and cleaning teams will disinfect high-touch surfaces throughout the day.

When it comes to the rides themselves, guests will be separated by empty rows and seats.

“This 'new normal' will be very different, but we believe these additional measures are appropriate in the current environment,” Spanos said.

Season pass holders can begin reserving their spots in the park as of July 20 at noon, and other visitors can do the same as of July 22.