La Ronde seeking to hire 1,000 workers for 2023 summer season

La Ronde amusement park is looking for 1,000 employees for the 2023 season, set to begin in May.

The company wants to hire seasonal employees aged 15 and over "to fill a variety of jobs," including customer service agents, ride operators, security guards, caterers, and cleaners.

The company said the job comes with a few perks, including "access to all Six Flags parks, tickets for friends and family, discounts at concessions and shops as well as prizes of recognition."

La Ronde will hold virtual interviews from Feb. 27 to March 10 and will hold interviews at the park on April 1 and 2.