

The Canadian Press





It was all hustle and bustle at the main gates of La Ronde, as the Montreal theme park opened its season today.

Visitors will enjoy around forty rides and attractions.

A series of events will also mark this upcoming season, including Family Days, Bavarian Weekends, the return of Nuit Blanche and the popular Halloween Fear Festival.

There will also be the 34th edition the Loto-Québec international fireworks competition, which will be held from July 7 to August 8.