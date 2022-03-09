La Ronde looking to hire more than 600 employees

La Ronde is searching for thrill-seekers and daredevils to fill about 600 positions for its 2022 season.

According to the amusement park, some of the jobs available include admissions, ride operator, culinary services, grounds maintenance and more.

There is a starting salary of $15 an hour and no experience is required.

The park boasts several benefits for employees, including tickets for friends and family, in-park discounts, access to all Six Flags parks and more.

La Ronde is also hosting a job fair on April 9 and 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. where candidates can do an on-site interview "and discover all the advantages of working at a fun outdoor site."

The amusement park notes anyone applying for a job must be 15 years or older.

Interested applicants must apply online to attend the job fair at La Ronde's offices (22 Macdonald Road, île Sainte-Hélène).

Candidates applying directly for a job can also do so on the La Ronde website.

La Ronde is set to begin its 2022 season on May 21.