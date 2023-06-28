La Ronde, Canada Day fireworks cancelled amid air quality concerns

Montreal amusement park La Ronde has cancelled its Thursday night fireworks show following a recommendation from public health, while Canada Day organizers made a similar move in "solidarity" with those affected by wildfires.

The show at La Ronde, the first round of L’International des Feux Loto-Québec, was called off because of air quality concerns, according to the park.

"The health of Montrealers and Quebecers is everyone's priority," it wrote in a Wednesday night press release.

It also said postponing the event was impossible, due to "logistics involving other stakeholders who ensure safety on our site, on the riverbanks or on the Jacques-Cartier Bridge."

Earlier on Wednesday, Environment Canada issued yet another smog warning as smoke from forest fires in northern Quebec blanket large portions of the province.

"People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant women, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by smoke," read the warning from the federal agency.

"Stop or reduce your activity if breathing becomes uncomfortable or if you or someone in your care feels unwell," it continued.

It's the latest in a series of health warnings due to persistent fires in Quebec. This particular mass of smoke is expected to last into Thursday, though the agency says it won't be as intense as what Montrealers experienced on Sunday, when the city held the title for worst air quality in the world.

"The next pyromusical show on July 6, presented by Ukraine, the first country of this 37th international competition, is maintained until further notice," wrote La Ronde in its release, adding the park itself will still be open to visitors from 1 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

La Ronde President Sophie Emond and public health official Dr. David Kaiser are expected to speak at a joint press conference late Thursday morning.

CANADA DAY SHOW CANCELLED IN 'SOLIDARITY'

The organizer of Montreal's Canada Day fireworks announced that show would also be cancelled on Saturday, but for a different reason.

Stephane Guertin of Tandem communication, which represents the organizer of the event, said it decided to cancel the display out of "solidarity" with those affected by fires in northern Quebec.

He also said they didn't want to put more pollutant in the air, referring to the poor air quality in Montreal from wildfire smoke.

-- Published with files from The Canadian Press