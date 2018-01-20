La Guignolee du Dr. Julien raises more than $1.7 million for charity
Volunteers with La Guignolee de Dr. Julien took to the streets to collect donations as part of a fundraiser to help vulnerable children on Saturday.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, January 20, 2018 6:27PM EST
The 15th annual Guignolee du Dr. Julien, a Christmastime fundraiserm raised a significant amount to help the continuing development of childcare centers in Cote-des-Neiges and Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.
The Guignolee, which ended officially this week, raised enough money to cover half the operating expenses of three pediatric community centers located in the boroughs.
An estimated 5,500 children are aided by the proceeds of the fundraiser.
Of the $1,744,000 amassed, Dr. Gilles Julien stated that a "good portion" comes from private donors who have faith in the organization's mission.
According to Dr. Julien, these community services are needed to complete the work of public health and education agencies.
