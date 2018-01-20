

The Canadian Press





The 15th annual Guignolee du Dr. Julien, a Christmastime fundraiserm raised a significant amount to help the continuing development of childcare centers in Cote-des-Neiges and Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

The Guignolee, which ended officially this week, raised enough money to cover half the operating expenses of three pediatric community centers located in the boroughs.

An estimated 5,500 children are aided by the proceeds of the fundraiser.

Of the $1,744,000 amassed, Dr. Gilles Julien stated that a "good portion" comes from private donors who have faith in the organization's mission.

According to Dr. Julien, these community services are needed to complete the work of public health and education agencies.