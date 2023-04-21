La Fontaine Tunnel, Metropolitain closures among weekend traffic highlights

Those planning on driving this weekend should be aware that major roadwork is scheduled on several highways and closures will be in effect.

Drivers should avoid the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel, the Anjou Interchange on the Metropolitain Highway (A-40), Saint-Pierre Interchange and Laviolette Bridge, among other roads listed below.

HIGHWAY 25 / LOUIS-H.-LA FONTAINE TUNNEL

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

SOUTHBOUND

Between Montreal and Longueuil, Highway 25 southbound, between Exit 4 (Montreal / downtown) and the Île-Charron entrance, including the tunnel.

As a result, the following are default closures as of 10:30 p.m.:

The Sherbrooke Street entrance.

The Tellier and des Futailles entrances, already closed (long term).

From Saturday at 11 p.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

NORTHBOUND

Between Longueuil and Montreal, Highway 25 northbound, between exit 90 (R-132, La Prairie, Varennes) on the A-20 west and the entrance from Notre-Dame Street East.

As a result, the following are default closures as of 10:30 p.m.:

The Sherbrooke Street entrance.

The Tellier and des Futailles entrances, already closed (long term).

The Route-132 east and west ramps (Exits 89-N) to Highway 25 north.

The Île-Charron Street entrance.

The Notre-Dame Street East entrance.

SOULIGNY AVENUE EAST

From Friday at 10:30 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Montreal (Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough), Souligny Avenue eastbound, between Dickson and Honoré-Beaugrand streets.

METROPOLITAIN HIGHWAY (A-40) - ANJOU INTERCHANGE

From Saturday at 10 p.m. to Sunday at 11 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

The Metropolitain Highway (A-40) eastbound between Exit 78 (Langelier Boulevard) and the Anjou interchange.

The Metropolitain Highway (A-40) westbound between Exit 80-N (A-25 North/Laval) and the Langelier entrance.

As a result, the following are default closures until 2 p.m. on Sunday:

The Champ-d'Eau Street entrance.

The east service road (Métropolitain Blvd.) between des Halles Avenue and des Galeries-d'Anjou Blvd.

The service road between the interchange and du Champ-d'Eau Street.

The Louis-H.-La Fontaine Boulevard ramp from to the Metropolitain West service road.

In the Anjou Interchange:

The Metropolitain east ramps to Highway 25 north/Laval and A-25 South.

The Highway 25 north and south ramps to Metropolitain Highway (A-40) West.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

The Route-138 East ramp (from the Honoré-Mercier bridge) to Highway 20 west to the airport.

From Monday at 5 a.m. to Friday at midnight, one of two lanes on the Route-138 East ramp (from Honoré-Mercier bridge) will be closed to Highway 20 west / airport.

Until the end of May 2023, one of two lanes on the Highway 20 West ramp (exit 63) to Route-138 West/Honore Mercier Bridge will be closed.

MONTREAL-TORONTO BOULEVARD

From Saturday at 2 a.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The Montréal-Toronto Boulevard westbound, between Saint-Jacques and des Érables streets.

HONORÉ-MERCIER BRIDGE INTERCHANGE

From Saturday at 8 p.m. to Sunday at 4 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The Route-132 west ramp (from La Prairie) to the bridge (Route-138 east / Montreal).

The Route-138 west ramp to Route-132 East / La Prairie.

LAVIOLETTE BRIDGE (TROIS-RIVIERES)

Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 6:30 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Two of four lanes (one will be open in each direction) on the bridge.

The ministry will be doing intensive work to replace the central slab on the bridge on several weekends in the spring. Significant congestion is expected on approaches.

All work may be cancelled due to weather or other operational issues. For more info, visit the Mobilite Montreal website or Facebook page, and for up-to-date closures, go to Quebec511.ca.