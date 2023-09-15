La Fontaine Tunnel and other road closures in effect in and around Montreal this weekend

Those planning on driving in and around Montreal on the weekend should know that certain routes will be closed for construction, including on Highway 25 South into the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel.

HIGHWAY 25 AND LOUIS-HIPPOLYTE-LA FONTAINE TUNNEL

From Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

SOUTHBOUND

In Montreal (Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough), Highway 25 southbound, between exit 5 (R-138, rue Sherbrooke) and the entrance to Souligny Avenue.

As a result, the Sherbrooke Street entrance is a default closure from 8:30 p.m.

From Friday at 8:30 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m. and from Saturday at 8:30 p.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Between Montreal and Longueuil, Highway 25 southbound between exit 4 (Souligny Avenue) and the l'Île-Charron Street entrance, including the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel.

The Tellier and des Futailles entrances are also closed long-term.

Highway 25 closures from Sept. 15 to 18, 2023.

From Friday at 9 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m. and from Saturday at 9 p.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

NORTHBOUND

Between Longueuil and Montreal, Highway 25 northbound between exit 90 (R-132, La Prairie, Varennes) on Highway 20 west and the entrance from rue Notre-Dame Est.

As a result, the following are default closures from 8:30 p.m.:

The Route 132 east and west ramps (exits 89-N) to Highway 25 north.

The l'Île-Charron Street entrance.

La Fontaine Tunnel closures from Sept. 15 to 18, 2023.

SOULIGNY AVENUE

From Friday at 8:30 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m. and from Saturday at 8:30 p.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

EASTBOUND

In Montreal (Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough), Souligny Avenue is eastbound, between Dickson and Honoré-Beaugrand.

From Friday at 8:30 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

WESTBOUND

In Montreal (Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough), Souligny Avenue westbound, between Honoré-Beaugrand and Dickson.

HIGHWAY 40

The following closure will be in effect from Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m.; from Saturday at 11 p.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m.; and from Sunday at 10:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.:

In Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, Highway 40 westbound, between exit 41 (boulevard des Anciens-Combattants, A-20 west) and the following entrance.

As a result, the des Pins Road entrance is a default closure.

HIGHWAY 13

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m.; from Saturday at 11 p.m. to Sunday at 8 a.m.; and from Sunday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 4:30 a.m., the following route alteration will be in effect:

Between Montreal (Saint-Laurent borough) and Laval, two of three lanes on Highway 13 north will be closed, between the beginning of the Louis-Bisson bridge and exit 12 (Samson and Notre-Dame boulevards).

As a result, exit 12 will be a default closure.

From Friday at 9 p.m. to Saturday at 7 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Laval, on Highway 13 north, Exit 17 (boulevard Sainte-Rose).

From Sunday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 4:30 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Laval, Highway 13 north, between exit 12 (Samson Boulevard, Notre-Dame Boulevard) and the following entrance.

From Saturday at 10 p.m. to Sunday at 6 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Between Laval and Boisbriand, Highway 13 northbound between exit 15 (A-440, R-148, boulevard Dagenais) and the entrance to Route-344 (chemin de la Grande-Côte), including the Vachon bridge.

VICTORIA BRIDGE

The following closure will be in effect until Sept. 21:

Between Montreal (Le Sud-Ouest borough) and Saint-Lambert, the west span of the bridge (upstream side, Samuel-De Champlain bridge).

One lane will be open in each direction on the east span, according to the following schedule:

Towards Montreal from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Towards Saint-Lambert, from 3 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day.

BELLE-RIVIERE ROAD (SAINTE-JULIE)

From Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Sainte-Julie, the de la Belle-Rivière Road overpass, above Highway 30.

MANSFIELD STREET

The following closure will be in effect from Friday at 7 p.m. to Sunday at 8 a.m.:

In Montreal (Ville-Marie borough), Mansfield Street between Saint-Jacques Street and Saint-Antoine Street west.

SERGE-MARCIL BRIDGE (HIGHWAY 30)

The following closures will be in effect on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.:

Between Les Cèdres and Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, the Serge-Marcil Bridge eastbound.

One of two lanes on the bridge will be closed on Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In the event of adverse weather conditions or operational constraints, closures may be cancelled or modified. Consult Quebec511.info for current and upcoming network closures.