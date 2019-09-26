Those looking for a gladiator helmet, pharaoh headdress or cloak from the opera Salome are in luck.

L'Opera de Montreal's costume workshop is auctioning off hundreds of items from its collection of authentic wearable art.

Modern opera performers need to move, emote and act, and costumes have evolved with the times leaving the workshop with a number of items that can no longer be used including some that were never worn.

The auction starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Agora Hydro on the corner of President Kennedy and Jeanne Mance.