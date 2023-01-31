L'Arche Canada says it has made changes since allegations against founder Vanier

The charity L'Arche Canada says it has made changes to protect staff, volunteers and participants since allegations of sexual assault against founder Jean Vanier were first revealed in 2020.

The international office of the organization that helps people with intellectual disabilities released an investigative report Monday that identified at least 25 women allegedly sexually assaulted by Jean Vanier between 1952 and 2019, including in Canada and India.

A previous report, released in February 2020, concluded that Vanier had manipulative sexual relationships with at least six women between 1975 and 1990 in France.

Lori Vaanholt, vice national director of L'Arche Canada, says the charity's 37 branches around the world have been audited since 2020 to ensure staff, volunteers and people with intellectual disabilities are protected from assault. Vaanholt said a second audit was underway this year.

She said L'Arche Canada has also worked with people with intellectual disabilities to teach them language tools to report abuse.

The report released Monday claimed Jean Vanier used his power to engage in manipulative sexual relationships, but investigators found no evidence that any of his victims had an intellectual disability.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 31, 2023