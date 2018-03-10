

Erik Erlendsson, The Canadian Press





TAMPA, Fla. - Nikita Kucherov scored the deciding goal in the fourth round of the shootout Saturday to lift the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 3-2 victory against the Montreal Canadiens.

Tyler Johnson scored his 20th of the season. Kucherov tied it late in the third with his 34th goal of the season. Louis Domingue made 27 saves and stopped three of four shooters in the shootout.

Brayden Point also scored in the shootout for Tampa Bay, his 10th conversion in 15 career shootout attempts.

Artturi Lehkonen and Alex Galchenyuk scored for Montreal. Charles Hudon set a career high with two assists.

Antti Niemi finished with 32 saves, including all three in overtime.

Montreal opened the scoring on the power play when a shot by Hudon was blocked but the rebound went right to Lehkonen who fired a one-timer past Domingue at 4:10 for his sixth goal of the season.